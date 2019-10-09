VIDEO: Donald Trump Mocks Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich About the NBA's Problems in China By Stephen Douglas | Oct 09 2019 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Donald Trump spoke with the press today and finally broke his "silence" on the NBA's trouble in China. When asked about China putting pressure on the NBA, Trump took the opportunity to take specific shots at Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, two of his most vocal critics in the NBA.

Here's Trump mocking Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/5uP67tBNxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2019

Trump ignored the actual question and said that Kerr looked scared and like a "little boy" when asked about China. He also said that Pop was scared, but acted less scared than Kerr. Obviously, that's experience. And as years of evidence have shown, Trump is in favor of sharing your opinion on everything immediately, no matter how much information you have about a situation.