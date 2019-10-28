VIDEO: Donald Trump Booed Loudly at World Series in Washington By Stephen Douglas | Oct 27 2019 Will Newton/Getty Images

Donald Trump and a number of other Republican politicians attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. During the game the group was shown on the big screen and greeted with loud boos from the D.C.-area fans. Between Trump, Dennis Smith Jr., and Kawhi Leonard, that's a lot of boo birds coming for people in front of their home crowd this week.

It was a nice try by the Nationals to control the reaction the crowd's reaction to their famous guest as they literally showed the troops right before they cut to Trump. The crowd then followed the booing with a "lock him up" chant.

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

UPDATE: Later in the evening, during the FOX broadcast, a sign made it behind home plate that read "VETERANS FOR IMPEACHMENT."