VIDEO: Donald Trump Booed Loudly at World Series in Washington

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 27 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: President Donald Trump attends Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Donald Trump and a number of other Republican politicians attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. During the game the group was shown on the big screen and greeted with loud boos from the D.C.-area fans. Between Trump, Dennis Smith Jr., and Kawhi Leonard, that's a lot of boo birds coming for people in front of their home crowd this week.

It was a nice try by the Nationals to control the reaction the crowd's reaction to their famous guest as they literally showed the troops right before they cut to Trump. The crowd then followed the booing with a "lock him up" chant.

UPDATE: Later in the evening, during the FOX broadcast, a sign made it behind home plate that read "VETERANS FOR IMPEACHMENT."