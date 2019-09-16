VIDEO: Donald Trump and Mariano Rivera Are Off to Never-Never Land By Liam McKeone | Sep 16 2019 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Mariano Rivera made quite the entrance at a White House Medal of Freedom reception on Monday. The pair walked into the room together with “Enter Sandman” playing in the background. It was really odd.

Check it out:

WATCH: President Trump and Mariano Rivera walk in to Metallica's “Enter Sandman” at the White House pic.twitter.com/pLaFFnQNaZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2019

Rivera was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump, who called him, “maybe the greatest pitcher of all-time.” Ignoring Trump’s fairly awful sports analysis the entrance to Rivera’s closer walkout song was strange. Not sure I’ve ever seen something like that before at the White House.

Rivera serves as co-chair of the Presidents’ Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition and is the sixth athlete Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom to.