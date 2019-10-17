VIDEO: Domonique Foxworth and Ryan Clark in Animated Dak Prescott vs. Carson Wentz Debate By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 17 2019

The Eagles play the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this week, which makes it time to rev up the Carson Wentz vs. Dak Prescott debate. This is a good TV debate topic because there's no clear-cut winner -- it's not like you're measuring either of them up to, like, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, or even Deshaun Watson right now -- and has an element about whether the beholder prefers durability or future upside.

On Get Up on Wednesday, Domonique Foxworth and Ryan Clark got a little feisty. Foxworth believes that Dak has been better and more successful, that even in recent Cowboys losses his QBR has been solid, and that he's a convenient scapegoat when Dallas loses. Clark said Dak is on a better team, but is a game manager while Wentz will be seen as a superstar. Foxworth took exception to the idea that Dak is on a better team, as the Eagles won the Super Bowl without Wentz.

It feels safe to say this won't be the last we ever hear of this conversation.