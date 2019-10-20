VIDEO: Devonta Freeman Ejected For Throwing a Punch at Aaron Donald By Stephen Douglas | Oct 20 2019

Aaron Donald is not a man you want to mess with. Devonta Freeman learned that the most embarassing way during today's Atlanta Falcons - Los Angeles Rams game. Freeman got into it with Donald after a Matt Ryan interception. Donald ended up picking Freeman up off the ground. That's when Freeman got really mad and threw a punch at Donald's helmet-sporting head.

It will be tough for Freeman to recover from this. Donald picked him up like he was nothing. Donald is listed at 6'1", 280-pounds. Freeman is 5'8", 206-pounds.

The Rams currently lead the Falcons, 27-3. They have about as good a shot at coming back from that as Freeman does.

Aaron Donald picked Freeman up like he was a tackling dummy pic.twitter.com/hjHZUVNKdd — Master (@MasterTes) October 20, 2019