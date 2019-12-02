The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Catches Touchdown Pass on Crazy Option Pitch From DeAndre Hopkins

By Stephen Douglas | Dec 01 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans scores a touchdown against Elandon Roberts #52 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the game at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
New England Patriots v Houston Texans | Tim Warner/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins hooked up for a touchdown pass on Sunday night against the New England Patriots, but it was the most unconventional way this pair has ever connected for a touchdown.

Hopkins took a reverse handoff from Duke Johnson and ended up pitching it to Watson who dove into the end zone. Except Hopkins' wild flip was a forward pass and Watson was credited with his first career reception. A touchdown.

It was an incredible play and the pitch was kind of insane and ill-advised. But it worked out and the Texans look like they will win and take a 1-game lead in the AFC South standings.