VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Catches Touchdown Pass on Crazy Option Pitch From DeAndre Hopkins By Stephen Douglas | Dec 01 2019 New England Patriots v Houston Texans | Tim Warner/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins hooked up for a touchdown pass on Sunday night against the New England Patriots, but it was the most unconventional way this pair has ever connected for a touchdown.

Hopkins took a reverse handoff from Duke Johnson and ended up pitching it to Watson who dove into the end zone. Except Hopkins' wild flip was a forward pass and Watson was credited with his first career reception. A touchdown.

This was extremely nifty play design pic.twitter.com/IFNwY1wGAr — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 2, 2019

It was an incredible play and the pitch was kind of insane and ill-advised. But it worked out and the Texans look like they will win and take a 1-game lead in the AFC South standings.