VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Catches Touchdown Pass on Crazy Option Pitch From DeAndre Hopkins
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 01 2019
Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins hooked up for a touchdown pass on Sunday night against the New England Patriots, but it was the most unconventional way this pair has ever connected for a touchdown.
Hopkins took a reverse handoff from Duke Johnson and ended up pitching it to Watson who dove into the end zone. Except Hopkins' wild flip was a forward pass and Watson was credited with his first career reception. A touchdown.
It was an incredible play and the pitch was kind of insane and ill-advised. But it worked out and the Texans look like they will win and take a 1-game lead in the AFC South standings.