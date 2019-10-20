VIDEO: Derek Mason Gave An Epic Postgame Interview By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019 Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Vanderbilt entered today's action at 1-5 and surrounded by all sorts of intrigue, including the obvious whispers about coach Derek Mason's job security. The Commodores answered the bell, though, today at home in the form of an upset victory over the ranked Missouri Tigers.

Mason was all kinds of fired-up on the field after the final whistle. See if you can tell.

Derek Mason is FIRED UP ? pic.twitter.com/lN2KHFvF58 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

It's awesome to see this type of emotion. What sane human being wouldn't want to run through a brick wall for this guy? At the same time, if you can't ask questions about a team that has a .167 winning percentage, when can you ask questions?

Now, if you'll excuse me, it's time to add "built for this job" on my resume.