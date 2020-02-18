VIDEO: Denny Hamlin Wins Daytona 500 After Ryan Newman Suffers Devastating Crash on Final Lap
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 17 2020
Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500 on Monday after an absolutely insane finish. It was Hamlin's third win in NASCAR's biggest race and his second in a row, but that story will be overshadowed by what happened on the last lap.
Ryan Newman took the lead from Hamlin on the final lap and appeared to be cruising toward a victory. He was leading the race and tried to hold off a hard-charging Ryan Blaney when he spun out and crashed. The crash was awful as he rammed the wall and his car flipped, then caught on fire. While on his back it appeared Newman's door got run into as well. In the chaos, Hamlin slipped past Blaney and secured the win.
Here's video of the final lap:
There is serious concern for Newman after such a terrible crash and the fact that he wasn't removed from his wrecked car immediately after it stopped.
We'll keep you updated, and here is hoping Newman is alright.