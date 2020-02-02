VIDEO: Demi Lovato Nailed the National Anthem Before Super Bowl LIV
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020
Demi Lovato sang a fantastic national anthem before Super Bowl LIV. The 27-year-old singer just made her long-awaited return to music at the Grammy Awards a week ago, and she sang a dynamite version of The Star Spangled Banner on Sunday.
Check out her performance below:
For the prop bet gamblers out there, the anthem came in a 1:50.
What's really crazy is that almost 10 years ago to the day, Lovato predicted she would sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl:
Well, she certainly nailed that prediction.
Lovato has had a rough few years after relapsing in her fight for sobriety. On July 24, 2018 she was rushed to the hospital after an opioid overdose. She has spent the last few years getting back on track and now she's returning to music.
The last week has been a pretty great start to her comeback.