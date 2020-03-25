VIDEO: This Reporter Didn't Mess with an Approaching Herd of Bison
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 25 2020
NBC Montana's Deion Broxton was not interested in hanging around to see what an approaching herd of bison was going to do. He just packed up his camera and got the hell out of dodge.
Broxton was doing a remote segment from Yellowstone National Park, as some bison were headed in his direction. He wisely decided to bolt.
Check it out:
I have a feeling we'll be seeing Mr. Broxton as a meme for years. The look he gives those approaching bison has so many uses.
This was hilarious and, frankly, exactly what you should do when a her of bison head in your direction. Even Yellowstone's Twitter account applauded his actions: