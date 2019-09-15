VIDEO: Dearica Hamby Makes Crazy Heave Three Game-Winner in WNBA Playoffs By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 15 2019

The Chicago Sky were playing keepaway to eventually get fouled in a single elimination game in the second round of the WNBA playoffs versus the Las Vegas Aces, and lost the ball. Dearica Hamby intercepted a pass, and, not realizing that she still had somewhat ample time, heaved a three-pointer that went in with 4.8 seconds left.

After the shot, the Sky missed on their final possession and the Aces advance to the third round, where they face will face the Washington Mystics.