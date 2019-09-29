The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: David Portnoy is Apparently Very Bad at Flip Cup

By Brian Giuffra | Sep 29 2019

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy attends Game Five of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Barstool Sports' David Portnoy is in Buffalo today for the highly-anticipated AFC East showdown between the undefeated Patriots and undefeated Bills.

As a man of the people, you knew El Prez was going to be wandering around to various tailgates, chumming it up with Bills Mafia, and enjoying the western NY hospitality. Sure enough, that's exactly what he did. There was only one problem: his amateur flip cup skills were exposed.

That's four missed attempts, plus an illegal backboard violation, for Portnoy. Not great, not enough to say he's the worst of all time. However, the question posed by an anonymous bystander in the video, "you ever play flip cup before," remains unanswered. As does the question about what Portnoy's shirt says (it appears it's about most QB wins, but I can't read the rest). Perhaps future videos will illuminate us on both questions