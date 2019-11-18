VIDEO: Dave Chappelle's Real Jumper is Worse Than His Jumper While Playing Prince By Kyle Koster | Nov 18 2019

For some reason, Dave Chappelle is at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility today. And the comedian is putting in work from distance while dressed like a cross between Mick Foley and a member of a Seattle-based grunge band.

Chappelle's jumper is not looking particularly wet -- at least in this limited clip. At the risk of really overanalyzing things, it also looks like a totally different set of mechanics on display than those seen in the infamous Charlie Murphy-Prince sketch.

Chappelle looked far more fluid and confident hoisting up mid-range tries while wearing Prince's plush purple garb. Years pass and skills erode over time, so none of this should be any surprise.