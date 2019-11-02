VIDEO: Dartmouth Beat Harvard on a Hail Mary By Kyle Koster | Nov 02 2019

Dartmouth and Harvard played one of those old-school grind-it-out games this afternoon that got superweird at the end. It appeared the Crimson would win 6-3 before a miraculous final play allowed the visiting Big Green to stun all the smart people in attendance.

Quarterback Derek Kyler ran around like a chicken with its head cut off and floated a Hail Mary toward the end zone where it was tipped into the air and caught by Masaki Aerts.

Dartmouth beat Harvard on a wild Hail Mary ? pic.twitter.com/FATykfMdlV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 2, 2019

Oh yeah. That's the good stuff.

If you're keeping score at home, this is some of the worst camera work out there today. Just an absolute shame to drop the ball like this while someone else was catching it. Goes to show you that pressure can manifest in a lot of different ways across all disciplines.