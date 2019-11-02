VIDEO: Dan Mullen Went Off On His Assistants By Kyle Koster | Nov 02 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Dan Mullen had a chance to secure a big win this afternoon against Georgia but couldn't pull it off. The Gators' comeback effort was derailed in part because they had to burn a timeout early in the fourth quarter because the coaching staff couldn't get on the same page.

It didn't turn out out to be a big deal, but at the time, Mullen treated it like the largest deal.

Dan Mullen: Not a happy camper. pic.twitter.com/gXfBTExRJY — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 2, 2019

On one hand, it's important to be honest with your emotion. On the other, just chill out, man.

Florida's SEC East chances figure to be slim to none. Fans will be left to wonder what could have been and get as angry as they see fit about it.