Video of Dallas Goedert Getting Sucker Punched Is Terrifying
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 21 2020
Dallas Goedert was reportedly sucker punched at a bar in South Dakota Friday night and, based on video of the incident that has emerged, he's lucky he wasn't seriously injured. The Philadelphia Eagles tight end appeared to be having a mild confrontation with another patron when a man leaps across the room and punched Goedert incredibly hard.
Check out the video below, but be warned it's pretty violent (and there is so NSFW commentary):
As you can see, Goedert never even saw the punch coming and appears to have been knocked out cold. While he claims he's "fine" after the incident, there have to be some lingering effects. That was an incredibly violent sequence.
The incident occurred at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen and police were called to the scene to deal with the aftermath.
Goedert is a former second-round pick out of South Dakota State. The 25-year-old was a two-time FCS All-American and will be entering his third season in the NFL this fall.