VIDEO: Dabo Swinney Berated His Kicker While Up 28-0

By Kyle Koster | Oct 12 2019

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers watches on before their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clemson manhandled Florida State in the first half, amassing a 28-0 lead. But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney wasn't pleased and chose to make an example out of placekicker B.T. Potter, who missed a chip-shot field goal.

There are two schools of thought here. The first one is that Swinney is a fiery competitor who is going to coach the same way regardless of score. The other is that he's needlessly embarrassing one of his players -- one who may not have the agency to fire back.

How one feels about this clip probably depends on how one feels about Swinney.