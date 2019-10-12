VIDEO: Dabo Swinney Berated His Kicker While Up 28-0 By Kyle Koster | Oct 12 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clemson manhandled Florida State in the first half, amassing a 28-0 lead. But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney wasn't pleased and chose to make an example out of placekicker B.T. Potter, who missed a chip-shot field goal.

Clemson's up 28-0 and Dabo Swinney ready to kill his kicker after a missed FG ????pic.twitter.com/h0F7u3Grse — #BusinessIsSuspended (@FTBeard11) October 12, 2019

There are two schools of thought here. The first one is that Swinney is a fiery competitor who is going to coach the same way regardless of score. The other is that he's needlessly embarrassing one of his players -- one who may not have the agency to fire back.

How one feels about this clip probably depends on how one feels about Swinney.