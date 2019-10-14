VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Career Goal By Ryan Phillips | Oct 14 2019 GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an incredible milestone and joined an exclusive group by bagging his 700th goal for club and country. The tally came during Portugal's 2-1 loss to Ukraine during Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

Ronaldo notched his 700th on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute. Video is below.

That was Ronaldo's 95th career goal in 162 appearances for Portugal. Meanwhile, he has 605 career goals in club competition. Over the years he's played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo is the sixth player to reach 700 goals. The list of men who have already done it includes German striker Gerd Mueller, Hungary's Ferenc Puskas, the Czech Republic's Josef Bican, and Brazil's Pele and Romario.

Ronaldo's chief rival, Lionel Messi, is almost certain to eventually pass the 700-goal mark. The Argentinian star currently has 672 total career goals.