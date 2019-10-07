VIDEO: Colts' Kemoko Turay Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury Against Chiefs By Stephen Douglas | Oct 06 2019

Kemoko Turay suffered a gruesome leg injury during Sunday's Indianapolis Colts - Kansas City Chiefs game. Turay was chasing Patrick Mahomes late in the 4th quarter when he did something horrible to his leg.

Here is video of the aftermath. It is not fun to watch so exercise caution.

DO NOT WATCH THIS VIDEO unless you insist on seeing #Colts LB Kemoko Turay's leg grotesquely broken. #SNFonNBC #INDvsKC pic.twitter.com/3wo25tMhS9 — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) October 7, 2019

Hopefully Turay can make a full comeback. The young defensive lineman was drafted out of Rutgers in the 2nd round in 2018 and appeared in 14 games for the Colts last season. He had one sack and a forced fumble this season. He had half-a-sack of Patrick Mahomes tonight. Mahomes had only been sacked three times during the first four weeks of the season.