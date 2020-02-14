VIDEO: Cody Bellinger Went Off on the Astros for Cheating, 'Weak' Apologies
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 14 2020
Cody Bellinger is clearly not a big fan of the Houston Astros.
The reigning National League MVP was asked what he thought about the Astros' press conference where they stumbled through some pretty awful attempts to apologize. He did not hold back.
Check this out:
I mean, it's hard to argue with anything that he said. Astros owner Jim Crane's apology was weak and the fact that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred didn't punish any players is pretty crazy in hindsight. He also pointed out something that hasn't gotten much play nationally: Jose Altuve was the American League MVP in 2017 while cheating. That award likely should have gone to Aaron Judge.
It's understandable that Bellinger is ticked off. In 2017, his Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Astros in the World Series while they were cheating. That's a tough pill to swallow.