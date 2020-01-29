VIDEO: Coach K Freaks Out on Cameron Crazies For Chanting at Pitt Coach Jeff Capel
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 28 2020
Duke beat Pitt at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday, 79-67. There was absolutely nothing notable about the game except for the fact that Coach K stormed across the court at halftime to scream at the Cameron Crazies to tell them to stop chanting at Pitt coach Jeff Capel. He was unhinged to the point where he was beating his chest screaming, "he's one of us!"
Capel played at Duke from 1993 to 1997 and was Coach K's assistant from 2011 to 2018, before he was hired by Pitt. So, yeah, he is a Duke Blue Devil, but Krzyzewski's reaction to the seemingly harmless chants seems kind of insane. This is what this crowd is known for. The looks on the faces of those kids is priceless. Not to mention the fact that a referee restrains him at one point without making a call. Everything about this situation was crazy.