VIDEO: Clippers, Terminator Stars Meet in Dark Fate Promo By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 22 2019

Judgement Day has come to Los Angeles in a new promo for the upcoming blockbuster sequel Terminator: Dark Fate.

Released by Paramount Pictures, the promo sees the star of the Terminator franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, greeting newly minted Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard in a gym. The two-time NBA Finals MVP Leonard has often been referred to as "The Terminator" thanks to his often overly stoic demeanor and ability to take down powerful opponent destined for greatness.. Both of Leonard's MVP efforts have come against legendary competition. He helped the San Antonio Spurs bring down the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in 2014 before guiding the Toronto Raptors to international glory by calling a coda on the Golden State Warriors dynasty last season.

Schwarzenegger is perhaps best known for the titular role in the multimedia series. That role originated with 1984's The Terminator and has been expanded to four prior sequels as well as books and video games. The series features numerous cyborgs resembling Schwarzenegger sent back in time from the future to either cause or prevent a future war between humanity and artificial intelligence.

The actor's Terminator co-star Linda Hamilton also appears, just as Schwarzenegger and Leonard's fellow Clipper newcomer Paul George joke about Leonard actually being one of the killer cyborgs the franchise has become famous for. Hamilton, who portrays human freedom fighter Sarah Connor in the series, lets Leonard go, but the All-Star's lingering red eye suggests yet another sequel in the expanding series. Leonard's signature awkward laugh previously referenced in the commercial is heard as the scene fades out.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters nationwide on November 1, while Leonard, George, and Clippers seek to bring about their own machine dominance on the court on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT).