VIDEO: Clemson Stops North Carolina's 2-Point Try to Stave Off Upset By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 28 2019 Tyler Smith/Getty Images

Hindsight 20/20?



Should North Carolina had gone for two vs. No. #Clemson?



Tar Heels unable to get in. Then were unable to recover an onside kick.



Tigers survive. #CLEMvsUNC pic.twitter.com/Q3fehtjVuK — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 28, 2019

Mack Brown went for it in an attempt to be a legend. It didn't work out.

The North Carolina Tar Heels took the top-ranked Clemson Tigers to the brink on Saturday evening, coming one point away from what would've been college football's biggest upset this season. With little, if anything, to lose, Brown opted to go for a two-point conversion to beat the defending national champions after a touchdown made it 21-20.

Alas for the Tar Heels, victory was not to be.

UNC opted to run an option from the shotgun, but the Tigers saw through the ruse. Two defenders were immediately on freshman quarterback Sam Howell, bringing him down a handful short of the goal line. Howell desperately tried to fling the ball to a back, but was ruled down.

The Tar Heels dropped to 2-3 on the season and 0-9 against teams ranked in the top spot of the AP Top 25 poll. They'll seek their revenge next Saturday on the road against Georgia Tech (4:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).