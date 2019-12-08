VIDEO: Clemson's Tee Higgins Is In Total Control of His Body By Kyle Koster | Dec 07 2019 ACC Football Championship - Clemson v Virginia | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clemson is playing a final tuneup before the playoff and it's coming in the form of an ACC Championship Game against Virginia. The Tigers appear well on their way to a blowout victory, thanks large in part to the incredible talent they have all over the field.

Take wide receiver Tee Higgins, for example.

Tee Higgins body control and catch radius are absurd. pic.twitter.com/eGlO3AOLg4 — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) December 8, 2019

How did he keep a toe down while reaching halfway from Charlotte to Charleston to snag this pass? It doesn't even make sense.

Time to dust off the Sports Science guy and put him to work because the country demands answers.