VIDEO: Clemson's Tee Higgins Is In Total Control of His Body
By Kyle Koster | Dec 07 2019
Clemson is playing a final tuneup before the playoff and it's coming in the form of an ACC Championship Game against Virginia. The Tigers appear well on their way to a blowout victory, thanks large in part to the incredible talent they have all over the field.
Take wide receiver Tee Higgins, for example.
How did he keep a toe down while reaching halfway from Charlotte to Charleston to snag this pass? It doesn't even make sense.
Time to dust off the Sports Science guy and put him to work because the country demands answers.