VIDEO: CJ McCollum Tried to Fight 7'1" Kings Center Alex Len
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 08 2020
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are both chasing the Memphis Grizzlies for the honor of being destroyed by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. On Saturday night, things got chippy between the two teams when 6'3", 190lb CJ McCollum tried to fight through an Alex Len screen. Shoves were exchanged and the two squared up as teammates and referees intervened.
Len may have thrown a jab, but CJ appeared to block it. What a scene. Both players were given a technical foul.
The Kings scored 40 in the first quarter and took a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter.