VIDEO: Charles Barkley Almost Killed Shaq With An Egg By Kyle Koster | Dec 05 2019

As someone in my mid-thirties, I get all my updates on the viral fads by watching Inside the NBA hop on the bandwagon and try them out. The gang did a Tik Tok challenge last night, which evidently involves throwing things up into the air and seeing where they come down. This is more evidence to prove my theory that there is nothing too mundane and stupid not to be co-opted into a trending zeitgeist moment.

It looked fun, but not as fun as doming your coworker with a yoke-soaked kill shot, as Charles Barkley did to Shaquille O'Neal.

The Inside Guys take on a Tik Tok Challenge ?? pic.twitter.com/GlKEwkMcsx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 4, 2019

The egg from every angle ?? pic.twitter.com/0WVPIcQz93 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 4, 2019

What a toss from Sir Charles. What carnage from the impact. Not even Darren Rovell would post this clip to Twitter on a subsequent anniversary. People just don't have the stomach for it.

Of course, this is all fun and games until someone loses an eye. Barkley would be wise to sleep with one of his open for the next several weeks. Shaq's going to put some Icy Hot down his co-worker's pants or use a real-life version of the General to get his revenge and build his brand.