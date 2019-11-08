VIDEO: Charles Barkley Brought Back His Churro Bit on 'Inside the NBA' By Stephen Douglas | Nov 07 2019

CHUCK AND SHAQ ARE AT IT AGAIN ??pic.twitter.com/AsegNIJrDu — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 8, 2019

Churros and the women of San Antonio were again topics of conversation on Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Charles Barkley again mimed the act of eating churros and referenced the "big ol' women of San Antonio." And again, Shaquille O'Neal lost his mind. This has been going on for about five years now and it might be Shaq's favorite thing.

It all started in 2014 while the crew was discussing the Spurs' rodeo road trip and Chuck said they must sell a record number of churros.

At some point along the way, Barkley added a churro-eating motion to the bit. He even apologized to the women of San Antonio after he tried some churros.

The San Antonio Express-News shipped churros to Chuck ? #InsidetheNBA pic.twitter.com/SqYBE3HX6R — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2017

Here's a 9-minute compilation.