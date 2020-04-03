VIDEO: CBS Sports Out Here Getting Emotional, Saying They Miss Us
By Kyle Koster | Apr 03 2020
With normalcy long out the window, there are copious reasons both big and small to feel a sense of loss. Sports fall somewhere in the middle because their brilliance is the ability to simultaneously mean nothing and everything. Not being able to enjoy the NCAA Tournament and Masters -- and worrying about no college football -- sucks but it's a sliding scale.
CBS misses sports too. They miss you. They, like the rest of us, miss pretty much everything.
This 90-second spot expressing those sentiments is expertly done and may actually inspire some emotions in your own soul.
I mean, I'm man enough to admit I did, which isn't a great sign as we're less than a month into what could be a interminable absence.