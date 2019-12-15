VIDEO: CBS Goes from Snowy Field to Superimposed Hashmarks and Yardlines in Broncos-Chiefs By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 15 2019 Chiefs-Broncos in the Snow

The snow football is glorious at Arrowhead Field for Broncos-Chiefs today. As we've seen Fox do recently and has also been done in recent years, CBS is showing the field with superimposed hashmarks and yardlines. Here's a moment that accentuates the difference:

Get a load of THIS nifty technology as #CBS deals with snow in KC for #Chiefs #Broncos pic.twitter.com/luviUqGB8v — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) December 15, 2019

This is all a matter of preference. Some rugged traditionalists love when you truly are guessing where people are on the field. Others prefer this and like knowing where the ball is at all times.