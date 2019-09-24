VIDEO: Case Keenum's Fifth and Final Turnover Was an Embarrassing, Comeback-Killing Beauty By Stephen Douglas | Sep 23 2019

Case Keenum tied a lifetime-high with five turnovers against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Keenum finished the game completing 30 of 43 pass attempts for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns. That doesn't sound so bad, but then you add in the three interceptions (including one pick-six) and two lost fumbles (three overall) and boy what a stinker!

Case Keenum running the Statue of Liberty with Khalil Mack pic.twitter.com/9YR1fHN7T3 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 24, 2019

Keenum's final turnover was a masterpiece. Facing 4th and one with a small chance to complete a comeback after trailing by 28 in the 2nd quarter, Keenum dove over the pile like he was on the goal line. He got the necessary yardage, but Danny Trevathan knocked the ball loose. Adrian Peterson tried to pick it up by the Bears eventually recovered. Keenum was left on his back looking like a small child reaching blindly for a toy.