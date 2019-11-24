The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Video: Carson Wentz Heads to Locker Room After Medical Tent [UPDATE]

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 24 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Carson Wentz went into the medical tent and then the locker room with a thus-far undisclosed injury:

Wentz is 18-27 for 100 yards, no touchdowns and an INT today. Josh McCown is the backup for Wentz on the Eagles.

This is a developing story and we will update as further information becomes available.

UPDATE: Fox cameras showed Wentz warming up on the sidelines, so right now it is unclear if he will wind up missing any time in this game.