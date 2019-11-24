Video: Carson Wentz Heads to Locker Room After Medical Tent [UPDATE] By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 24 2019 Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Carson Wentz went into the medical tent and then the locker room with a thus-far undisclosed injury:

Carson Wentz is heading into the locker room at the end of the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/j8NiDIBcRJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

Wentz is 18-27 for 100 yards, no touchdowns and an INT today. Josh McCown is the backup for Wentz on the Eagles.

UPDATE: Fox cameras showed Wentz warming up on the sidelines, so right now it is unclear if he will wind up missing any time in this game.