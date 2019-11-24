VIDEO: Carson Wentz Airmails a Wide Open Touchdown By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough hill to climb in their battle to reach the top of the NFC East, as they have to face the surging Seattle Seahawks, who have won their past four games. However, defense has been a problem for the Seahawks this year, and it looked like the Eagles would take advantage early, as quarterback Carson Wentz led them to the Seattle nine-yard line.

Then, on third-and-9, Wentz had a wide open look at running back Miles Sanders in the flat. If Sanders got some good blocks, he could have been on his way to the end zone and an Eagles lead. Assuming, of course, the former NFL MVP quarterback threw a half-decent pass five yards, which even I could do.

He didn't.

No excuses for Carson Wentz here. What was that?pic.twitter.com/OUf5gIz8Zh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2019

Yikes. What on earth was Wentz even doing there?

The Eagles were forced to settle for a field goal. They could dearly regret those lost points later.