VIDEO: Carsen Edwards Had a 26-Point Quarter, Hit 8 Three-Pointers Over a 5-Minute Stretch
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 15 2019
Carsen Edwards was taken by the Boston Celtics with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after averaging 24.3 points a game in his junior year at Purdue. Tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he showed why he might have been the steal of the draft.
Edwards got the start, but was quiet in the first half. Then over a five-minute and six-second stretch in the 3rd quarter, Edwards hit eight of nine three-pointers. He later added a layup to give him 26-points in the quarter. Here's a picture of his shot chart. From one quarter.
Edwards finished with 30-points on 10-of-16 shooting (9/15 from 3) in 21-minutes. Edwards averaged just over 10-points in just over 17-minutes a game through the first three games of the preseason. Carsen Edwards coming off the bench for the Celtics could be a problem for the NBA this season.