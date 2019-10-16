VIDEO: Carsen Edwards Had a 26-Point Quarter, Hit 8 Three-Pointers Over a 5-Minute Stretch By Stephen Douglas | Oct 15 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

Carsen Edwards was taken by the Boston Celtics with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after averaging 24.3 points a game in his junior year at Purdue. Tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he showed why he might have been the steal of the draft.

Celtics rookie @Cboogie_3 went absolutely CRAZY in the 3Q, hitting 8 threes ? pic.twitter.com/hQ0lK8ZXIJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 16, 2019

Edwards got the start, but was quiet in the first half. Then over a five-minute and six-second stretch in the 3rd quarter, Edwards hit eight of nine three-pointers. He later added a layup to give him 26-points in the quarter. Here's a picture of his shot chart. From one quarter.

Edwards finished with 30-points on 10-of-16 shooting (9/15 from 3) in 21-minutes. Edwards averaged just over 10-points in just over 17-minutes a game through the first three games of the preseason. Carsen Edwards coming off the bench for the Celtics could be a problem for the NBA this season.