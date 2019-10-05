VIDEO: Cain Velasquez Clobbered Brock Lesnar on WWE Smackdown By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 04 2019

WWE Smackdown debuted on Fox tonight, with the main event billed as a heavyweight title match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar squashed Kingston in about five seconds, which was really annoying, but set up an awesome angle where his former UFC rival Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut.

Flanked by Rey Mysterio, whom Lesnar beat up earlier this week (and also beat up his son Dominick for good measure), Velasquez jumped in the ring and speared Lesnar and then proceeded to clobber him until Lesnar retreated.

Here's the entrance:

And here's the clobbering:

Velasquez beat Lesnar via first round TKO at UFC 121 in 2010.

Velasquez trained in the WWE performance center last year; he has wrestled at a couple AAA lucha libre events in Mexico in recent months. Therefore, while this was certainly a big surprise for the debut of WWE Smackdown on FOX, it also wasn't something that came entirely out of nowhere.