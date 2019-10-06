VIDEO: Bucs CB Carlton Davis Ejected for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Jared Cook By William Pitts | Oct 06 2019 Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Less than one week after Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's season-ending suspension for a violent helmet-to-helmet hit on the Colts' Jack Doyle, it seems not everyone in the NFL has gotten the memo that this is not something that defensive players ought to be doing.

With 5:05 left before halftime and the Saints on their own 15-yard line, Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw to Jared Cook. Immediately after Cook made the catch, Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis lunged at Cook, leading with the crown of his helmet and jarring the ball from Cook's hands to force an incompletion. Davis was ejected for the hit, but luckily, Cook stayed in the game and even managed to score a touchdown on the drive that gave the Saints a 17-10 lead.

#Bucs CB Carlton Davis was ejected for this helmet to helmet hit on Jared Cook.pic.twitter.com/0dvRtczC4Q — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2019

Judging by what happened with Burfict, Davis should expect a punishment.