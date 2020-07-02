VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Ridiculous Drive That Carries 343 Yards
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 02 2020
We've discussed Bryson DeChambeau's new bulk and style a few times now, but on Thursday things got a bit more ridiculous.
During the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dechambeau unleashed a monster drive that went 343 yards ... in the air. Yes, that's right, he got 343 yards of carry off the tee. The drive went 376 yards total and reached a top speed of 196 mph. Come on now, that's just absurd.
Check out the video below:
We've discussed DeChambeau's diet as well as his penchant for muscling up for ridiculous power, but I'm not sure we've seen it all put together like we did on Thursday. He's ridiculous and it's really fun to watch.
He finished the day -6 and is one shot off the lead.