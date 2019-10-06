VIDEO: Bruce Arians Caught Going on Curse-Laced Tirade at Refs By Bobby Burack | Oct 06 2019 Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was an angry man this afternoon. If you thought the Saints fumbled the ball and it was a clear recovery by the Buccaneers, you are not alone. Because Arians, too, found that to be the case.

But did you react this way?

Bruce Arians speaking my kinda language pic.twitter.com/pBnf5i6Zw3 — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) October 6, 2019

If you can read lips even halfway decent, you know what words were spoke on that sideline. Yes, if there was audio, we would have given the famous NSFW warning. But we were not that lucky.

This might be the maddest we have seen a coach get this early in the football season. Surely, it could be topped, but as of now, Arians is at the top of the list.

As always, poor refs.