Video: Broncos' De'Vante Bausby Carted Off After Nasty Helmet-to-Helmet Collision

By Bobby Burack | Oct 06 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field with defensive back Duke Dawson #20, free safety Justin Simmons #31 and cornerback DeVante Bausby #41 against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

A scary moment occurred during the Broncos and Chargers game this afternoon when corner back De'Vante Bausby collided with a teammate in a scary-looking helmet-to-helmet collision.

Both teams surrounded Bausby after he took the hit. He was soon carted off the field.

Bausby is out for the remainder of the game today and it's being called a neck injury. The good news is that Bausby has movement in all of his extremities. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Bausby's injury was the latest in a number of scary hits and collisions on Sunday.

*We will update this post if and when more information becomes available.