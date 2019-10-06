Video: Broncos' De'Vante Bausby Carted Off After Nasty Helmet-to-Helmet Collision
By Bobby Burack | Oct 06 2019
A scary moment occurred during the Broncos and Chargers game this afternoon when corner back De'Vante Bausby collided with a teammate in a scary-looking helmet-to-helmet collision.
Both teams surrounded Bausby after he took the hit. He was soon carted off the field.
Bausby is out for the remainder of the game today and it's being called a neck injury. The good news is that Bausby has movement in all of his extremities. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Bausby's injury was the latest in a number of scary hits and collisions on Sunday.
*We will update this post if and when more information becomes available.