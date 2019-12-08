VIDEO: Brian Flores Irate at Refs as Jets Beat Dolphins
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019
The Jets hit a last-second field goal to beat the Dolphins, and Miami head coach was irate with the officiating crew after the game:
This was the second time Flores screamed at officials:
The reason Flores was so upset was a third-and-18 play on the Jets' final drive in which a Sam Darnold pass intended for Vyncint Smith fell incomplete. However, replay officials reviewed it and called pass interference on Nik Needham, giving the Jets first-and-10 at the Dolphins' 38.
Given how reluctant officials have been to overturn pass interference calls or non-calls, you can see why Flores was upset here.