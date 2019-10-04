VIDEO: Brandin Cooks Appears to Get Knocked Out on Brilliant Catch
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2019
Brandin Cooks made an incredible catch at the beginning of the fourth quarter Thursday night, but the Los Angeles Rams receiver appeared to knock himself out in the process.
Watch this:
Cooks was motionless on the field immediately and appeared to have knocked himself out after his helmet slammed into the turn.
Cooks was down while the game went to commercial, though he did walk off the field and back into the locker room.
The Rams later reported he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Cooks has a history of concussions so hopefully he's alright. The Rams desperately need their entire receiving corps healthy this season. It's safe to assume he'll be out the rest of Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.