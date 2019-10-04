VIDEO: Brandin Cooks Appears to Get Knocked Out on Brilliant Catch By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2019

Brandin Cooks made an incredible catch at the beginning of the fourth quarter Thursday night, but the Los Angeles Rams receiver appeared to knock himself out in the process.

Watch this:

Cooks KO'd or hurt his shoulder/collarbone?? Or both? pic.twitter.com/Domb08a4Zw — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) October 4, 2019

Cooks was motionless on the field immediately and appeared to have knocked himself out after his helmet slammed into the turn.

Cooks was down while the game went to commercial, though he did walk off the field and back into the locker room.

Brandin Cooks walking to the locker room with the training staff. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 4, 2019

Unreal catch by Cooks. Hope he's ok ? pic.twitter.com/hZZA4yuox9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 4, 2019

The Rams later reported he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Injury update: Brandin Cooks is being evaluated for a concussion. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2019

Cooks has a history of concussions so hopefully he's alright. The Rams desperately need their entire receiving corps healthy this season. It's safe to assume he'll be out the rest of Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.