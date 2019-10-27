The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Brandin Cooks Out With Concussion After Scary Hit to Helmet

By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes during a game Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Early in the first quarter against the Bengals, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks received yet another scary hit to the head. After the hit, Cook left the game and went to the locker room for evaluation of a concussion.

He was ruled out soon after.

These hits are always worth monitoring and the results that could, unfortunately, come as a result. But that is especially true when it comes to Cooks. The 26-year-old receiver has a history with concussions. His most recent occurred in Week 5 against the Seahawks.