VIDEO: Brandin Cooks Out With Concussion After Scary Hit to Helmet By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019

Early in the first quarter against the Bengals, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks received yet another scary hit to the head. After the hit, Cook left the game and went to the locker room for evaluation of a concussion.

Brandin Cooks takes a helmet-to-helmet shot, again, and he's being evaluated for a concussion. Again.



Feels like it happens to him a lot. pic.twitter.com/xffQN2qCsQ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2019

He was ruled out soon after.

Rams WR Brandin Cooks has been ruled out of the game due to a concussion. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 27, 2019

These hits are always worth monitoring and the results that could, unfortunately, come as a result. But that is especially true when it comes to Cooks. The 26-year-old receiver has a history with concussions. His most recent occurred in Week 5 against the Seahawks.