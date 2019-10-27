VIDEO: Brandin Cooks Out With Concussion After Scary Hit to Helmet
By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019
Early in the first quarter against the Bengals, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks received yet another scary hit to the head. After the hit, Cook left the game and went to the locker room for evaluation of a concussion.
He was ruled out soon after.
These hits are always worth monitoring and the results that could, unfortunately, come as a result. But that is especially true when it comes to Cooks. The 26-year-old receiver has a history with concussions. His most recent occurred in Week 5 against the Seahawks.