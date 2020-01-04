VIDEO: Bills Pull Out Philly Special to Score First Touchdown of NFL Playoffs By Liam McKeone | Jan 04 2020 Josh Allen catches a touchdown pass

The Buffalo Bills came to Houston ready to play. They started off their drive with a long run from Josh Allen on a designed QB run before they busted out the time-honored Philly Special to open up scoring for this year's NFL playoffs. Check it out:

John Brown to Josh Allen for the touchdown, great opening drive for the #Bills, 7-0 lead.pic.twitter.com/gssLbaFLkx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2020

No one will ever confuse John Brown for a quarterback, but he did what he needed to in order to get the job done.

As we all expected, the first touchdown of the playoffs was a catch by Josh Allen. The best time of year, folks!