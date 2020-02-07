VIDEO: Bill Walton Slips Trojan Condom Pun Into USC Broadcast
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 07 2020
Every time Bill Walton calls a game he's liable to go viral for saying something zany, but this pun about protection from the USC Trojans' defense may be on his Mount Rushmore of broadcasting moments:
It's gotta be incredible to get to a point in life where you can make comments like this with total impunity. Just about any other broadcaster on the planet would have second thoughts about this as anxieties about job security crept in, but Walton is a made man and thus can say and do whatever he wants. As always, it's great to be the king.