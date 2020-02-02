VIDEO: Bill Belichick Flexed During NFL 100, Could've Flexed Even Harder
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 02 2020
The NFL, as they've been doing all season, celebrated their 100th season on the field before Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The highlight was Bill Belichick flexing his rings:
If Belichick was gonna do this, he should've gone all the way and wore at least his six Super Bowl rings that he's acquired as head coach of the Patriots, and arguably even the two he won as an assistant with the Giants. Go big or go home.