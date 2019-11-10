VIDEO: Bears' Danny Trevathan Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury Against Lions By Bobby Burack | Nov 10 2019

Early in the game against Detroit, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan left the contest after suffering a gruesome-looking left arm injury. The injury occurred while Trevathan went for a sack on the starting quarterback of the Lions today, Jeff Driskel.

Caution, below displays a graphic video of Trevathan's injury.

As the Twitter caption above says, it doesn't take a doctor to confirm arms should never bend that way. Trevathan is back in the locker room. He is questionable to return with an elbow injury. Not sure how he would return, but questionable to return after that injury seems optimistic.

We will be update this article when more information becomes available.