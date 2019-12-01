VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Injures Hand, Leaves Game [UPDATE] By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019 Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Near the end of the first half, Baker Mayfield went to the locker room after he injured his right hand. The injury occurred as Mayfield's hand hit Bud Dupree's helmet.

Baker Mayfield's right hand hit Bud Dupree's helmet/facemask. Looked similar to the Drew Brees

injury at first glance.pic.twitter.com/U2c3G45Drh — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2019

As the video above points out, this looks much like Drew Brees' hand injury earlier in the season. Brees missed five weeks after tearing a ligament in his thumb.

We will update this post if and when more information becomes available on Mayfield's injury and game status.

