The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Injures Hand, Leaves Game [UPDATE]

By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field with medical staff after leaving the game with a hand injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Near the end of the first half, Baker Mayfield went to the locker room after he injured his right hand. The injury occurred as Mayfield's hand hit Bud Dupree's helmet.

As the video above points out, this looks much like Drew Brees' hand injury earlier in the season. Brees missed five weeks after tearing a ligament in his thumb.

We will update this post if and when more information becomes available on Mayfield's injury and game status.

Other NFL posts on The Big Lead today:

Giants' Stadium is Empty for Packers Game

VIDEO: Rex Ryan Tears Up Talking About Anthony Lynn On Sunday NFL Countdown

Fox Superimposes Yardlines and Hashmarks At Snowy Packers-Giants Game

UPDATE: