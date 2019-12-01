VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Injures Hand, Leaves Game [UPDATE]
By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019
Near the end of the first half, Baker Mayfield went to the locker room after he injured his right hand. The injury occurred as Mayfield's hand hit Bud Dupree's helmet.
As the video above points out, this looks much like Drew Brees' hand injury earlier in the season. Brees missed five weeks after tearing a ligament in his thumb.
We will update this post if and when more information becomes available on Mayfield's injury and game status.
Other NFL posts on The Big Lead today:
Giants' Stadium is Empty for Packers Game
VIDEO: Rex Ryan Tears Up Talking About Anthony Lynn On Sunday NFL Countdown
Fox Superimposes Yardlines and Hashmarks At Snowy Packers-Giants Game
UPDATE: