Ayo Dosunmu Appeared to Hurt Knee During Wild Illinois - Michigan State Ending
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11 2020
Michigan State beat Illinois, 70-69, in Champagne on Tuesday night. The game finished with a wild ending that may cost the Fighting Illini dearly. Following a putback dunk by Xavier Tillman that put the Spartans up one with six seconds remaining, Illinois raced down the court to try and win. Michigan State's Cassius Winston gave chase while carrying his shoe which had fallen off on his shot attempt seconds earlier.
Ayo Dosunmu brought the ball up the floor for Illinois, but didn't get a shot off as he awkwardly bent his knee and went down. Michigan State recovered the ball and threw it away as time expired. Dosunmu stayed on the floor until he was carried to the locker room by staff.
This was Illinois' third straight loss, but if Dosunmu is hurt, then Illinois is really in trouble. Dosunmu leads the team in minutes, points and assists.