VIDEO: Auburn's Shaun Shivers Knocked a Guy's Helmet Off On a Powerful Touchdown Run By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Iron Bowl has featured almost every single thing a college football game can have and then some. It's like a final game in a movie: hardly believable but hey, here we are, coming down to the wire.

Perhaps the most aesthetically stimulating play in a long list of them today was Auburn's Shaun Shivers running for an 11-yard touchdown. Along the way, the 5-foot-7 bowling ball separated an Alabama defender from his helmet.

“Shivers is in – TOOK SOMEBODY’S HELMET WITH HIM – touchdown Auburn!” pic.twitter.com/CdSpOqq1u3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 1, 2019

Now that is cinematic. One doesn't even want to imagine seeing something moving so fast with such leverage coming at you. Petrifying.