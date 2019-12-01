VIDEO: Auburn's Shaun Shivers Knocked a Guy's Helmet Off On a Powerful Touchdown Run
By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019
The Iron Bowl has featured almost every single thing a college football game can have and then some. It's like a final game in a movie: hardly believable but hey, here we are, coming down to the wire.
Perhaps the most aesthetically stimulating play in a long list of them today was Auburn's Shaun Shivers running for an 11-yard touchdown. Along the way, the 5-foot-7 bowling ball separated an Alabama defender from his helmet.
Now that is cinematic. One doesn't even want to imagine seeing something moving so fast with such leverage coming at you. Petrifying.