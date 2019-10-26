VIDEO: Auburn's Big Kat Bryant Suffered a Very Mysterious Sudden Injury By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On occasion, defensive football players need to slow down the opposing offense. This need sometimes butts against the norms of sportsmanship and a mysterious injury will arise. It happens. It's not great. And one never knows for sure when this less than desirable tactic is employed.

But Auburn's Big Kat Bryant raised all types of questions with his malady during the fourth quarter against LSU.

Hmm. The performance had people asking questions. But not to Bryant who is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and fast as lightning. I personally hope he is okay and the best of luck in all his future endeavors.