VIDEO: Astros Radio Announcer Robert Ford Goes Crazy Calling Carlos Correa's Walk-Off Homer By Kyle Koster | Oct 14 2019

Carlos Correa's 11th-inning blast evened the ALCS at a game apiece. The Houston Astros desperately needed to split at home before heading to the Bronx, where the crowd will be rowdy enough to warm bats. Correa's walk-off capped a fantastic and dramatic game and deserved a high-quality soundtrack.

Thankfully, Houston radio play-by-play man Robert Ford was up to the moment. His call and accompanying celebration is very loud and very good baseball stuff.

Cheering in the press box: maybe not all bad?